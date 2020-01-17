Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Reaches 50-point mark
Pettersson produced two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Pettersson reached the 50-point threshold in only 48 games. He's generated 21 goals, 29 assists, 124 shots and a plus-7 rating this season. His power-play helper was also his 20th point with a man advantage. At this rate, the 21-year-old should exceed 80 points if he stays healthy.
