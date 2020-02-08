Pettersson (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Ben Kuzma of The Province reports.

Pettersson was a late scratch for Thursday's outing against the Wild as he tended to a lower-body bruise, but the 21-year-old is prepped to center the top line and first-power play unit. He's having another excellent season, as he's accrued 23 goals and 55 points -- 20 on the power play -- through 54 contests.