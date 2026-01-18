default-cbs-image
Pettersson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

Pettersson will rejoin the NHL club after spending the past week in the minors. He's made 38 appearances for Vancouver this year, recording a goal, five assists, 64 hits, 42 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 13:40 of ice time.

