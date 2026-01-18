Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Recalled by Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pettersson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.
Pettersson will rejoin the NHL club after spending the past week in the minors. He's made 38 appearances for Vancouver this year, recording a goal, five assists, 64 hits, 42 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 13:40 of ice time.
