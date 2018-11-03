Petterrsson established a new career high with five points (two goals, three assists) -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 7-6 overtime home win over the Avalanche.

After returning from a concussion last Saturday, Pettersson sandwiched a two-goal outing between a pair of pointless outcomes heading into Friday's action. The rookie's second goal of the contest forced overtime and then he ended up being the primary setup man on defenseman Derrick Pouliot's power-play overtime winner. Pettersson is surpassing even the loftiest expectations that had been set for him as Vancouver's fifth overall pick from 2017. The Swede is up to nine goals and five assists through nine games.