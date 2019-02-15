Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers goal, assist
Pettersson tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Los Angeles.
Pettersson has been tearing it up since returning from injury, as he recorded 11 points in his last 10 games, including a pair of power-play goals. The 19-year-old is a lock for the Calder Trophy at this point and seems poised to push the Canucks into a Wild Card spot.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Hits 50-point plateau•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Converts on power play in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays hot with helper Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Comes up big in return•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...