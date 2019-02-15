Pettersson tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Los Angeles.

Pettersson has been tearing it up since returning from injury, as he recorded 11 points in his last 10 games, including a pair of power-play goals. The 19-year-old is a lock for the Calder Trophy at this point and seems poised to push the Canucks into a Wild Card spot.

