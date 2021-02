Pettersson notched an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Just 15 seconds after Andrew Mangiapane put the Flames on the board, Pettersson set up J.T. Miller's goal in response. Through nine games in February, Pettersson's only been held off the scoresheet twice. The Swedish center has five tallies, nine helpers, a plus-3 rating and 46 shots on goal in 20 contests overall.