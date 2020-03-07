Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers helper
Pettersson posted an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
Pettersson has been on the scoresheet in five of his last nine outings, with three goals and four helpers in that span. He's up to 64 points through 66 -- that puts him two shy of his output from his rookie year. The 21-year-old center has added 157 shots, a plus-14 rating and 62 hits this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.