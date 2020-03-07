Pettersson posted an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Pettersson has been on the scoresheet in five of his last nine outings, with three goals and four helpers in that span. He's up to 64 points through 66 -- that puts him two shy of his output from his rookie year. The 21-year-old center has added 157 shots, a plus-14 rating and 62 hits this season.