Pettersson tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Playing fewer than 10 minutes in Wednesday's contest, Petersson was effective every second he was on the ice. The 19-year-old is off to an impressive start to his NHL career and if he keeps putting in performances like this one, the Canucks' coaching staff will have little choice but to give him more ice-time. Last season, playing for Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League, Pettersson recorded 56 points in 44 games, adding 19 points in 13 postseason games.