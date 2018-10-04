Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers two points in win
Pettersson tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Playing fewer than 10 minutes in Wednesday's contest, Petersson was effective every second he was on the ice. The 19-year-old is off to an impressive start to his NHL career and if he keeps putting in performances like this one, the Canucks' coaching staff will have little choice but to give him more ice-time. Last season, playing for Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League, Pettersson recorded 56 points in 44 games, adding 19 points in 13 postseason games.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Nets first goal as Canuck•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ready for Young Stars Classic•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Inks entry-level deal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Suffers broken thumb at World Championships•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Leading SHL in scoring as 19-year-old•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...