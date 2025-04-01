Pettersson (undisclosed) may still play before the end of the regular season, but has only started skating, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

At this point, the fact that Pettersson hasn't resumed practicing with his teammates would seem to point to him being out of action for at least another week -- though it could certainly be longer. Pius Suter figures to continue filling the first-line center role until Pettersson is given the all-clear.