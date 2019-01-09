Pettersson (knee) is expected to resume skating either Thursday or Friday, according to Canucks coach Travis Green.

Green calls this development a "good sign" for the rookie phenom, who has produced 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) over 38 games. While Pettersson has missed seven games due to injury this season, the first string of absences was the result of an egregious body-slam from Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson and the latest issue stems from a fluky knee-on-knee hit, so we shouldn't exactly call the Swede injury-prone as much as a guy simply experiencing bad luck.