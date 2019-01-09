Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Return to ice imminent
Pettersson (knee) is expected to resume skating either Thursday or Friday, according to Canucks coach Travis Green.
Green calls this development a "good sign" for the rookie phenom, who has produced 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) over 38 games. While Pettersson has missed seven games due to injury this season, the first string of absences was the result of an egregious body-slam from Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson and the latest issue stems from a fluky knee-on-knee hit, so we shouldn't exactly call the Swede injury-prone as much as a guy simply experiencing bad luck.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...