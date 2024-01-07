Pettersson had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 victory over the Devils on Saturday.

Pettersson moved up to the top line alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser to start a game for the first time since they spent the 2021-22 season together. Pettersson moved to wing from center, and the trio had immediate chemistry. His first goal was a tip-in just 41 seconds into the second period; it put the Canucks up 1-0. Pettersson scored the game-winning goal early in the third period after Boeser found him cutting alone into the slot for a quick shot under Nico Daws' pads. Pettersson has 48 points in just 39 games, a pace that would see him deliver another 100-plus point season.