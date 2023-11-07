Pettersson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Pettersson saved his point streak in the final minute of the game, setting up Brock Boeser's second tally of the contest. During the six-game streak, Pettersson has amassed four goals and seven helpers. The 24-year-old center leads the NHL with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) through 12 outings. He's added 31 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-9 rating.