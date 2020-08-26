Pettersson scored a goal on three shots and dished a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over Vegas in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Pettersson factored into the Canucks' first three goals, setting up Tyler Toffoli and Bo Horvat (on the power play) in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. It's Pettersson's fifth multi-point effort in his last seven games. Through 12 contests, the Swede has five goals and 11 helpers.