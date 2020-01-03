Pettersson (illness) scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Not bad for a guy who was feeling ill earlier in the week. The Swedish superstar has posted five goals and four helpers in his last six games. Pettersson is at 44 points, 105 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 41 contests, with 18 of his points coming on the power play. There's no reason to bench Pettersson in fantasy.