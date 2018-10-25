Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out against Coyotes
Pettersson (concussion) will not play in Thursday's matchup with Arizona, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Pettersson -- who remains on injured reserve -- will miss his sixth straight contest due to his concussion. Understandably, the team is taking a very cautious approach with its young star and won't rush him back onto the ice. With the Swede sidelined, Adam Gaudette will get the chance at logging top-six minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.