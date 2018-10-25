Pettersson (concussion) will not play in Thursday's matchup with Arizona, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Pettersson -- who remains on injured reserve -- will miss his sixth straight contest due to his concussion. Understandably, the team is taking a very cautious approach with its young star and won't rush him back onto the ice. With the Swede sidelined, Adam Gaudette will get the chance at logging top-six minutes.