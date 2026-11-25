Pettersson (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Red Wings and will be re-evaluated following the Canucks' current road trip, which concludes Tuesday against Washington, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Pettersson was unavailable for both halves of the Canucks' back-to-back set over the weekend, and he's returned to Vancouver after meeting with a specialist Tuesday. As a result, he's set to miss several more games and is slated to be unavailable until at least early December. It's not yet clear whether the Canucks will place Pettersson on injured reserve, but he's slated to continue his rehab in Vancouver for the time being.