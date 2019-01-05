Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out Saturday
Pettersson (knee) won't play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
There's a silver lining here considering the early Calder Trophy favorite was spotted by Paterson free of any kind of knee bandage or wrap, nor did he have a "discernible limp." Furthermore, the results of EP's MRI are pending.
