Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out Wednesday
Pettersson (knee) will not be in action versus the Oilers on Wednesday, but is still in contention for Friday's clash with Buffalo.
Pettersson will miss his fourth consecutive outing due to his knee injury, but appears to be trending in the right direction. The center's participation in Wednesday's optional game-day skate is certainly a good sign his recovery is on track. A decision on the Swede's availability likely won't come until closer to puck drop Friday, as the team will need to activate him off injured reserve in order for him to suit up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...