Pettersson (knee) will not be in action versus the Oilers on Wednesday, but is still in contention for Friday's clash with Buffalo.

Pettersson will miss his fourth consecutive outing due to his knee injury, but appears to be trending in the right direction. The center's participation in Wednesday's optional game-day skate is certainly a good sign his recovery is on track. A decision on the Swede's availability likely won't come until closer to puck drop Friday, as the team will need to activate him off injured reserve in order for him to suit up.