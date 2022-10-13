Pettersson scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Pettersson capitalized on a turnover, opening the scoring at 1:49 of the first period. The 23-year-old had a slow start after signing in October last year, but he ended up with 32 goals and 68 points in 80 contests. He's off to a good start this year, and he should be expected to fill a top-six role throughout the season.