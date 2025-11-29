Pettersson scored a goal and had five shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Pettersson found the back of the net with a wrister at the 3:04 mark of the second period, a goal that would give the Canucks a temporary 2-1 lead. Pettersson has been playing at a high level of late and has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last eight appearances, tallying 11 points (five goals, six assists) in that span.