Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Scores goal, records five shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pettersson scored a goal and had five shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Pettersson found the back of the net with a wrister at the 3:04 mark of the second period, a goal that would give the Canucks a temporary 2-1 lead. Pettersson has been playing at a high level of late and has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last eight appearances, tallying 11 points (five goals, six assists) in that span.
