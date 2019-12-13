Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Scores GWG for 100th career point
Pettersson scored the only goal in a 1-0 overtime win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Pettersson needed just 40 seconds of the extra frame to break the scoreless deadlock. The Swede remains an excellent source of offense, with 13 goals, 34 points and 80 shots on goal in 32 games this year. Pettersson's tally was also the 100th point of his career, which came in his 103rd game.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Tallies in 100th career game•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Three goals in four games•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Fires home power-play tally•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Earns helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.