Pettersson scored the only goal in a 1-0 overtime win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Pettersson needed just 40 seconds of the extra frame to break the scoreless deadlock. The Swede remains an excellent source of offense, with 13 goals, 34 points and 80 shots on goal in 32 games this year. Pettersson's tally was also the 100th point of his career, which came in his 103rd game.