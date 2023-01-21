Pettersson scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Pettersson had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games. His second-period tally ended Alexandar Georgiev's shutout bid Friday. Pettersson is up to 19 tallies, 53 points, 149 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 43 appearances. He's on pace to exceed the 80-point mark for the first time in his career.