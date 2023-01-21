Pettersson scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Pettersson had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games. His second-period tally ended Alexandar Georgiev's shutout bid Friday. Pettersson is up to 19 tallies, 53 points, 149 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 43 appearances. He's on pace to exceed the 80-point mark for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Supplies two helpers•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Nets another goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lights lamp in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays red hot Friday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Gets five points, shootout winner•