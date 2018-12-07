Pettersson recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 triumph over Nashville.

Pettersson put the puck past a prone Pekka Rinne on a penalty shot in the second period. That tongue-twister of a goal made it 4-1 in favor of Vancouver and gave Pettersson 14 tallies through 25 games. The Calder Trophy favorite also has 11 assists, thus putting him on a point-per-game pace.