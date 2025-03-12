Pettersson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal. He also recorded four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating.

Pettersson found the back of the net midway through the third period to pull the Canucks within one goal of the tie, but the Canucks couldn't pull off the come back. The 26-year-old has scored twice over his last three games, with both goals coming with the man advantage, and that helped snap a 15-game goalless drought in which he only recorded five assists while taking 21 shots on goal.