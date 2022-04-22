Pettersson scored a pair of goals on eight shots to pass the 30-goal mark in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Both of Pettersson's goals came in the second period. He ripped a snapshot by Cam Talbot to put Vancouver on the board before burying a rebound chance later in the period. The 23-year-old center has 16 points -- nine goals and seven assists -- in his last eight contests. With his performance on Thursday, Pettersson reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his four-year career.