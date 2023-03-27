Pettersson tallied two goals on seven shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Pettersson gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the third period before adding a second goal on a power play just 1:03 later. Pettersson has been one of the hottest players in the league of late, as he extends his scoring streak to 12 games, tallying seven goals and 10 assists in that span. The 24-year-old center is up to 35 goals and 93 points, both career highs, through 71 games this season.