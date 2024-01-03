Pettersson scored a pair of goals on five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Pettersson's two goals bookended a sequence of three Canucks tallies in 1:19 of game time in the first period. This was his third multi-point effort in the last five contests. The center is up to 15 goals, 45 points, 101 shots on net, 42 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 37 outings. He's earned 18 points, including one of his goals Tuesday, on the power play.