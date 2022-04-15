Pettersson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Pettersson's second-period tally gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead. He's logged nine goals and six assists in his last nine outings. For the season, the 23-year-old is up to 27 tallies, 33 assists, 166 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Given his hot run, he could still match his career high of 66 points from his first two seasons if he doesn't slow down in the final two weeks of the campaign.