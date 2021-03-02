Pettersson scored an empty-net goal and was plus-2 in a 4-0 win over the Jets on Monday.

Pettersson picked up his fourth goal in the last three games when he hit the empty cage with 3:34 left in the third period to round out the scoring. The goals have come in bunches for the 22-year-old -- his season has included goal droughts of six and five games -- but Pettersson has managed to produce 20 points in 25 contests.