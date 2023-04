Pettersson inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Wednesday.

Pettersson played in 43 games for Swedish club Orebro HK this season in which he garnered one goal and six assists before going pointless in 13 postseason contests. Selected by the organization in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner is unlikely to suddenly find a scoring touch when he makes the jump to North America.