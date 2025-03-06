Pettersson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Pettersson was back in the lineup after being a scratch Saturday versus the Kraken. The 21-year-old defenseman has earned two helpers over 11 appearances this season, and he's added 10 shots on net, 14 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He's also seeing sheltered minutes in his first taste of NHL play, averaging 12:26 per game. He may be able to hold a spot in the lineup at least until Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) can return to action.