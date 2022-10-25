Pettersson posted a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pettersson helped out on the first of J.T. Miller's two goals in the game. Two of Pettersson's four assists this year have come with the man advantage. The Swedish center has added three goals, 22 shots on net, a minus-4 rating, eight hits and eight blocked shots through seven contests, though it's unclear if that uptick in physicality is here to stay. He's still been one of the Canucks' few productive forwards, so fantasy managers should continue to deploy him as normal.