Pettersson notched two assists and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Pettersson has a goal and three helpers during his modest three-game point streak. He helped out on both of Andrei Kuzmenko's tallies in Tuesday's win. Pettersson continues to shine for the Canucks with 19 tallies, 37 helpers, 153 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-9 rating through 45 contests. He's well on his way to a career year.