Pettersson recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Pettersson helped out on second-period tallies by J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen. With three multi-point efforts in five games during the series, Pettersson has tied the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho for the league lead in playoff points with 11. The 21-year-old Pettersson has added a plus-3 rating and 22 shots in nine contests. He'll look to take the playoff scoring lead outright in Friday's Game 6.