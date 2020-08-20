Pettersson recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Pettersson helped out on second-period tallies by J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen. With three multi-point efforts in five games during the series, Pettersson has tied the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho for the league lead in playoff points with 11. The 21-year-old Pettersson has added a plus-3 rating and 22 shots in nine contests. He'll look to take the playoff scoring lead outright in Friday's Game 6.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Another multi-point outing•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Collects two points in OT win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Dishes power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Nets first NHL playoff goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: First playoff point•