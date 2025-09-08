Pettersson (oblique) feels healthy and confident ahead of the 2025-26 season, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Monday.

Pettersson struggled last year, in part due to injuries, managing just 15 goals in 64 regular-season tilts. That marked the first time he failed to reach the 30-goal threshold since 2020-21, when he played in just 26 contests. If the 26-year-old center can maintain his health this time around, he should be well set to get back to that mark, as he'll fill both a first-line role and man the No. 1 power-play unit once again this year.