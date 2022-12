Pettersson (illness) skated on the second line during Wednesday's practice, which puts him on track to play in the evening's contest against the Flames, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Pettersson exited Sunday's practice because of the illness. He has 13 goals and 34 points in 28 contests this season. The 24-year-old's projected linemates against the Flames are Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko.