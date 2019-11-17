Play

Pettersson registered an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Pettersson found linemate Brock Boeser with a minute remaining in regulation for the tying goal. The Swedish sophomore has 25 points (eight goals, 17 helpers) in just 21 games. He's produced 11 power-play points and added 54 shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories