Pettersson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Head coach Travis Green said Tuesday that Pettersson would miss at least another week, so this move was somewhat expected. It's a major loss for the Canucks and fantasy players alike, as Pettersson has posted 10 goals and 11 assists through 26 games. J.T. Miller is expected to stay at center until Pettersson returns.