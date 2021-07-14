Pettersson (wrist) has resumed shooting pucks and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
Though he's been skating for a while, being able to shoot was an issue until now. Pettersson missed the final 30 games of the season with the injury, finishing with just 21 points (in 26 games) after putting up 66 in each of his first two NHL campaigns.
