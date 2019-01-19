Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Shows well in latest practice
Pettersson (knee) looked good in Saturday's practice, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, who said the team will consult with the medical staff to see if the rookie can play Sunday against Detroit.
Pettersson has been out since Jan. 3, with Vancouver winning only twice over that span of five games. Occasionally, a player will be removed from injured reserve before the team discloses its intentions to get him back into the lineup, but either way, we'll circle back on Pettersson's status ahead of the next contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...