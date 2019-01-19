Pettersson (knee) looked good in Saturday's practice, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, who said the team will consult with the medical staff to see if the rookie can play Sunday against Detroit.

Pettersson has been out since Jan. 3, with Vancouver winning only twice over that span of five games. Occasionally, a player will be removed from injured reserve before the team discloses its intentions to get him back into the lineup, but either way, we'll circle back on Pettersson's status ahead of the next contest.