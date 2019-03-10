Pettersson registered an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pettersson has only four assists in his last seven appearances, while only putting six shots on goal in that span. He's still playing at a point-per-game pace, with 58 points in as many contests, but the burgeoning Swedish superstar may be hitting the dreaded rookie wall as the season winds down. Not what fantasy owners who might have rode the rookie into the playoffs want to see.