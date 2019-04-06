Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Snaps 10-game goal drought
Pettersson netted his 28th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.
Pettersson had been in a 10-game goal drought, so this was a nice monkey off his back as he ends his first season. He's long been the frontrunner for the Calder Trophy this season, but the Blues' Jordan Binnington, who he beat for Saturday's goal. Pettersson finished with 28 goals and 38 assists (66 points) in 71 games.
