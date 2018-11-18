Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Snaps five-game goal drought
Pettersson snapped a five-game goal drought with his 11th of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
It came on the power play. Pettersson has a remarkable 18 points, including 11 goals, in his 16 games. He's running away with the Calder Trophy already.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Continues to shine•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers five points in thrilling win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lights lamp twice•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Will return Saturday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out against Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...