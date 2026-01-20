Pettersson recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Pettersson was called up Sunday after a week-long stint with AHL Abbotsford. Prior to that, he had gone five games without a point with the big club. He's at seven points, 21 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 39 appearances this season. Pettersson has mainly played in a bottom-four role, and it was in a part-time capacity prior to his recent demotion, so he may still need to fend off Pierre-Olivier Joseph for minutes.