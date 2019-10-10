Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Snipes first goal
Pettersson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Kings.
Pettersson found the back of the net for the first time in three games this season. The reigning Calder Trophy winner had 66 points in 71 games last season while shooting 19.4 percent. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a little regression, but the Swede should retain a good portion of his value.
