Pettersson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

After seeing his four-game point streak snapped Saturday, the 20-year-old got right back onto the scoresheet by setting up Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser for the Canucks' first two goals of the afternoon. Pettersson has two goals and eight points through eight games to begin his second NHL season.