Pettersson (knee) has been upgraded to 'day-to-day' and Cancuks coach Travis Green would not rule out the phenom returning for Wednesday's game against the Oilers.

The Canucks still have the wunderkind parked on injured reserve, but as a clear sign of progress, Farhan Lalji of TSN adds that Pettersson skated for 40 minutes Tuesday morning. Get ready to follow suit and activate Pettersson as soon as he's ready. The 20-year-old center has been an instant success, adding 22 goals and 20 assists through his first 38 NHL games.