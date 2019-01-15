Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Status upgraded
Pettersson (knee) has been upgraded to 'day-to-day' and Cancuks coach Travis Green would not rule out the phenom returning for Wednesday's game against the Oilers.
The Canucks still have the wunderkind parked on injured reserve, but as a clear sign of progress, Farhan Lalji of TSN adds that Pettersson skated for 40 minutes Tuesday morning. Get ready to follow suit and activate Pettersson as soon as he's ready. The 20-year-old center has been an instant success, adding 22 goals and 20 assists through his first 38 NHL games.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Return to ice imminent•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lands on IR•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: MRI reveals slight MCL sprain•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Diagnosed with knee injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...