Pettersson tallied a power-play goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Arizona.

Pettersson opened the scoring late in the first period Thursday, ripping a one-timer past Connor Ingram to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old Pettersson has been on a tear in January, tallying 11 goals and 16 points in his last nine contests. He's up to 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) through 45 games this season.