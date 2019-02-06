Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays hot with helper Tuesday
Pettersson tallied a goal and three shots, but lost seven of 10 faceoffs taken during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Petersson has tallied two goals and five points in his last five games since returning from a knee injury. The 20-year-old is on a point-per-game pace with 24 goals and 47 points in 43 and is continuing his march towards Calder Trophy consideration so keep him in your lineups down the stretch.
