Pettersson tallied a goal and three shots, but lost seven of 10 faceoffs taken during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Petersson has tallied two goals and five points in his last five games since returning from a knee injury. The 20-year-old is on a point-per-game pace with 24 goals and 47 points in 43 and is continuing his march towards Calder Trophy consideration so keep him in your lineups down the stretch.