Pettersson tallied a goal and three shots, but lost seven of 10 faceoffs taken during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Petersson has tallied two goals and five points in his last five games since returning from a knee injury. The 20-year-old is on a point-per-game pace with 24 goals and 47 points in 43 and is continuing his march towards Calder Trophy consideration so keep him in your lineups down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories