Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays hot with helper
Pettersson collected an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Pettersson had the secondary assist on J.T. Miller's third-period tally. The center has racked up three goals and seven helpers in his last nine outings. He's at 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) and a plus-7 rating through 49 games. Pettersson usually finds a way to make an impact, which makes him a valuable fantasy asset.
