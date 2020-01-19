Pettersson collected an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pettersson had the secondary assist on J.T. Miller's third-period tally. The center has racked up three goals and seven helpers in his last nine outings. He's at 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) and a plus-7 rating through 49 games. Pettersson usually finds a way to make an impact, which makes him a valuable fantasy asset.